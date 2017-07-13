Nathalie Emmanuel Wears a Dress Covered With Faces & Sophia Webster Shoes at ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere

View Slideshow Nathalie Emmanuel REX Shutterstock

It looks like actress Nathalie Emmanuel channeled the “Game of Thrones” Hall of Faces into a fashion statement on Wednesday in Los Angeles. One of the stars of the hit HBO series hit the red carpet for the Season 7 premiere in a Vivienne Westwood gown that featured more than meets the eye.

Covered in a collage of Paul Klee’s Dadaist hand puppet print, the dress also interlaced Westwood’s own face throughout the design.

Nathalie Emmanuel in Vivienne Westwood and Sophia Webster heels at the premiere of “Game of Thrones.” REX Shutterstock

Emmanuel paired the graphic pencil dress with Sophia Webster crystal-embellished Lilico sandals. Retailing for $895, the shoes are detailed with silver lamé, handmade flowers and topped with crystals.

Nathalie Emmanuel at the Season 7 premiere of “Game of Thrones” in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Emmanuel was not the only standout style star on the red carpet on Wednesday night. Co-stars and onscreen sisters Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams also made their mark.

Turner wowed in a Louis Vuitton resort ’18 minidress and Louis Vuitton lucite sandals — the actress is an ambassador for the French fashion house and recently starred in Louis Vuitton’s Series 7 campaign — while Williams donned an emerald green Milly dress for the occasion.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton at the “Game of Thrones” premiere. REX Shutterstock

Maisie Williams in Milly at the “Game of Thrones” premiere. REX Shutterstock

Other guests included Kit Harington, Gwendoline Christie, Rose Leslie and more. Click through the gallery to see.

Want more?

Why This ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Is a Style Star On the Rise

This Is How Lady Gaga Styles the Supreme x Louis Vuitton Collab