Natalie Portman’s Golden Globes Fashion From Years Past

Natalie Portman at the 2012 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock.

Natalie Portman is up for an award Sunday at the 74th Golden Globes. So far, she has won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, both for her critically acclaimed performance in “Jackie.”

Portman plays Jackie Kennedy in the drama that follows the days after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. The role has earned the actress much praise, and she is said to be a contender for another Oscar. (She won an Academy Award in 2010 for “Black Swan.”)

Portman is headed to the 2017 Golden Globes as a favorite to win best actress in the film drama category, and she will sure be one to watch on the style front.

At events leading up to the Globes, the pregnant star has been spotted in multiple Dior looks, so it could be safe to assume she will be wearing a custom gown by the French fashion house — but how glamorous will she go?

In years past, Portman has topped many best-dressed lists as a red-carpet standout. In 2011, when Portman was pregnant with her first child, she walked the carpet in a silky-smooth Viktor & Rolf dress paired with Stella McCartney platform shoes.

Natalie Portman at the 2011 Golden Globes wearing a pink Viktor & Rolf dress paired with Stella McCartney shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Her last appearance at the Globes was in 2012. There, she chose a bright fuchsia gown, custom-made by Lanvin, and Jimmy Choo shoes

Natalie Portman at the 2012 Golden Globes wearing a custom-made Lanvin gown and Jimmy Choo sandals. REX Shutterstock.

In 2005, Portman won her first Globe for her performance in “Closer.” She stunned on the red carpet in a drop-waist gown by Lanvin and Jimmy Choo sandals.

Natalie Portman at the 2005 Golden Globes wearing Lanvin and Jimmy Choo strappy sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Staying with a similar shoe style, she showed off her Jimmy Choos the following year with a vintage Chanel lace dress. Portman’s hair was styled on the shorter side in 2006 after she famously buzzed her head for her role in “V for Vendetta.”

Natalie Portman at the 2006 Golden Globes wearing a vintage Chanel lace dress and Jimmy Choo strappy sandals. REX Shutterstock.

And to mark her first Golden Globes nomination, Portman walked the carpet in 2000, looking like a young star in a chocolate, off-the-shoulder gown.

Natalie Portman at the 2000 Golden Globes wearing a chocolate-colored gown. REX Shutterstock.

Want more?

Emma Stone’s Red Carpet Style at the Golden Globes

How Anna Kendrick Ended Up Shoeless at Her First Golden Globes

Golden Globes Nominee Keri Russell’s Best Red-Carpet Looks