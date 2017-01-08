Natalie Portman’s Golden Globes Fashion From Years Past

Natalie Portman is up for an award Sunday at the 74th Golden Globes. So far, she has won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, both for her critically acclaimed performance in “Jackie.”
Portman plays Jackie Kennedy in the drama that follows the days after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. The role has earned the actress much praise, and she is said to be a contender for another Oscar. (She won an Academy Award in 2010 for “Black Swan.”)
Portman is headed to the 2017 Golden Globes as a favorite to win best actress in the film drama category, and she will sure be one to watch on the style front.
At events leading up to the Globes, the pregnant star has been spotted in multiple Dior looks, so it could be safe to assume she will be wearing a custom gown by the French fashion house — but how glamorous will she go?
In years past, Portman has topped many best-dressed lists as a red-carpet standout. In 2011, when Portman was pregnant with her first child, she walked the carpet in a silky-smooth Viktor & Rolf dress paired with Stella McCartney platform shoes.
Her last appearance at the Globes was in 2012. There, she chose a bright fuchsia gown, custom-made by Lanvin, and Jimmy Choo shoes
In 2005, Portman won her first Globe for her performance in “Closer.” She stunned on the red carpet in a drop-waist gown by Lanvin and Jimmy Choo sandals.
Staying with a similar shoe style, she showed off her Jimmy Choos the following year with a vintage Chanel lace dress. Portman’s hair was styled on the shorter side in 2006 after she famously buzzed her head for her role in “V for Vendetta.”
And to mark her first Golden Globes nomination, Portman walked the carpet in 2000, looking like a young star in a chocolate, off-the-shoulder gown.
Want more?
Emma Stone’s Red Carpet Style at the Golden Globes
How Anna Kendrick Ended Up Shoeless at Her First Golden Globes