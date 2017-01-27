Natalie Portman’s Red-Carpet Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Natalie Portman at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Leave it to Natalie Portman to make walking a red carpet look easy.

The actress has been attending premieres and Hollywood events since she was just a teenager breaking onto the scene after she was cast in 1999’s “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.” She went on to star in two more “Star Wars” films, and she won her first Academy Award for her role in “Closer” in 2004, just one year after graduating from Harvard University.

So, needless to say, Portman is total pro on the red carpet. Through the years, she’s looked to designers including Rodarte, Lanvin and Dior for her red-carpet looks, which have run the gamut from frothy gowns to lacy minidresses. As for footwear, she’s often opted for simple strappy sandals, so as not to take away from her gowns.

Portman wearing a Rodarte dress and black knotted sandals at the premiere of “The Other Boleyn Girl” in 2008. REX Shutterstock

Portman wearing Chanel at the 2006 Golden Globe Awards. REX Shutterstock

Portman at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival wearing a Lanvin dress. REX Shutterstock

Remember when Portman shaved her head for her role in the 2005 film “V for Vendetta”? While most actresses aim for flowing locks for the red carpet, Portman totally embraced the look, wearing a Chanel frock at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.

Portman at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

For much of 2016, Portman showed her savviness for red-carpet dressing while pregnant. She’s worn designers such as Prada and Alexander McQueen and flats by Dior.

Portman wearing Prada at the 2017 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

Portman at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and block-heel sandals. REX Shutterstock

A pregnant Portman opted for Dior flats at an L.A. film screening. REX Shutterstock

At Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Portman is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in “Jackie.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Portman’s best red-carpet looks through the years.

