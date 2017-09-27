Why This Actress Is Firing Back After a Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction

Actress Natalie Morales Rex Shutterstock

Wardrobe malfunctions are nothing new when it comes to posing on the red carpet or runway. Time and time again, celebrities are pictured during their moments of a sartorial slip. And though some may think it’s simply “part of the job” to get caught in these moments, this actress is not here for it.

Natalie Morales, known for her role in “Parks and Recreation” and who recently starred alongside Emma Stone in “Battle of the Sexes,” attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Billie Jean King flick last week for what she describes as an event she’s been waiting for her whole life.

Morales opted for a high-slit dress, which was the culprit in a minor fashion mishap that was also photographed, along with a pair of Kurt Geiger heels.

After receiving photographs of these wardrobe malfunction photos, Morales decided to speak out on what she believes to be a major problem.

“When I was the sent the photos, my first instinct was to ignore them and move on. But then I realized this must happen to women all the time, and this time I am not going to let it slide,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. “This photographer angled their camera to see up the slit of my dress. Even if they wanted to claim this was an accidental shot, they could have … deleted it.”

She continued, “They sold pictures of my private body parts — without my consent — to a site that makes money off of trying to embarrass me … For having a body and body parts under my clothes.”

She also added this is not a celebrity problem; it’s a problem for women in general: “This is problem with how we tear down women and reduce them to a sum of body parts, to be at once sexualized and shamed.”

“For the record, I was wearing underwear. You can’t actually see anything,” she wrote. “But if you could, I wouldn’t be embarrassed … It’s nothing to be ashamed of. But it doesn’t belong to you. It belongs to me. And you can’t have it unless I say you can.”

Since opening the dialogue, actresses Busy Phillips, Lena Dunham and Jenna Fischer have shown their support.

