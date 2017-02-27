9 Yellow Shoes for Spring Inspired by Naomie Harris’ Oscars Look

View Slideshow Naomie Harris at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

You may not be able to snag a pair of the yellow sandals “Moonlight” actress Naomie Harris wore Sunday at the Academy Awards straight from Calvin Klein’s fall ’17 collection.

Naomie Harris wears Calvin Klein crystal-embellished sandals at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

However, you can jump on the trend with a range of limoncello looks available for spring. Lots of shoe designers are incorporating the sunny color into their current collections.

Naomie Harris’s jeweled sandals. REX Shutterstock

While yellow may seem a bit bright to some, consider the color as a fresh neutral that works with a range of ready-to-wear color schemes including neutrals, brights and simple black and white.

Although Calvin Klein took the look to the nines in a dressed-up silhouette, brands are also using the color for more casual daytime looks.

Manolo Hangisi Crystal Buckle Satin Pump, $965; neimanmarcus.com

For example, Guess does its version with a tie that wraps around the leg, then sets in on a ‘40s cork platform wedge, while Aerosoles adds some fun fringing to its kitten heel style. For a sophisticated resort look, Gianvito Rossi sets its crisscross slide on a high heel. The color also takes to pumps, with Manolo Blahnik adding a crystal buckle to his version.

To view more, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Kirsten Dunst Has Worn Her Oscars Red-Carpet Shoes a Few Times Before

Sultry Sandals of the 2017 Oscars: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and More Celebs

Jimmy Kimmel Asked Meryl Streep If She Was Wearing Ivanka Trump at the Oscars

The 18 Best-Dressed Stars on the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

Sultry Sandals of the 2017 Oscars: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and More Celebs

Jimmy Kimmel Asked Meryl Streep If She Was Wearing Ivanka Trump at the Oscars