Naomi Campbell Says She Sympathizes With Kim Kardashian West After Paris Robbery

Naomi Campbell in November 2016. REX Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell says Kim Kardashian West is not the first star to have been the target of an attack in Paris.

Thursday on “The Wendy Williams Show,” the supermodel said that over the past few years, she’s become friends with Kardashian West. She even snapped a photo in the Hermès store in Paris just days before Kardashian West was robbed and reportedly tied up in her upscale hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

Years before, Campbell explained, she had been the target of an attempted robbery in Paris.

“I sympathize with [Kardashian West] a lot,” Campbell said. “I kept mine on the down-low, but in 2012, I was attacked in Paris. They followed me from the airport. They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.’ ”

Campbell said her driver was in on the attack, but luckily she was right outside of her friend and designer Azzedine Alaïa’s store, so the robbery was thwarted.

Following the incident involving Kardashian West, the reality star took a break from the spotlight and from social media. That break ended this week with her return to posting on Instagram and Snapchat.

Watch Campbell’s full interview with Williams below.

