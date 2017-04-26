Terri Seymour Hit the Runway in Nothing But ‘Knickers’ and the 9-inch Heels That Toppled Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell falls in 9-inch Vivienne Westwood platforms in 1993. REX Shutterstock.

Naomi Campbell, queen of the catwalk, the master of the runway strut, stumbled to the floor in a towering pair of Vivienne Westwood’s iconic platform-heeled Super Elevated Gillie shoes during a spring 1994 presentation.

To say the least, strapping on the skyscraper shoes was daunting for TV personality Terri Seymour, who got her start as a model and once walked in Westwood’s show with the infamous 9-inch heels. Daunting, but for reasons other than walking in the shoes.

Terri Seymour, daughter Coco Seymour-Mallon, who had on kids’ Chuck Taylors, and her partner Clark Mallon at Safe Kids Day in Culver City, Calif. REX Shutterstock.

“When I was modeling years ago I was doing a show for Vivienne Westwood and I remember worrying about walking in those shoes — you know, the ones Naomi Campbell fell in,” Seymour told Footwear News on Sunday at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif., at the annual Safe Kids Day celebration.

Behind the scenes, she added, no guidance was given on how to properly walk in the footwear. Still, that wasn’t the most intimidating part of the runway show; rather it was the complete outfit — only panties, shoes and a smile.

Naomi Campbell falls on the runway at Vivienne Westwood’s spring ‘94 show. REX Shutterstock.

“They just put you in the shoes and off you go, but I was more worried about what I was wearing — which was next to nothing,” Seymour said. “She sent me out in knickers and nothing else. So I was I placing my hair strategically and forgot about the shoes.”

Seymour attended the event with her daughter Coco Seymour-Mallon, who had on kids’ Chuck Taylors, and her partner Clark Mallon.

The Extra correspondent joined other celebrity moms and dads who gave a boost of star power to support children’s injury prevention with Safe Kids, an organization that raises awareness and supports children’s injury prevention.

Sujata Day at the 2017 Safe Kids Day celebration in Culver City, Calif. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, actress Sujata Day shared that she’s also eager for fans to see her sophomore season return to “Insecure.”

“I’m back at We Got Y’all with the coworkers. There’s a lot going on from the cliffhanger in season one, but [season two] is focusing on the friendships,” she said of her character Sarah in Issa Rae’s HBO series.

Day says the workplace subjects that will be explored in the comedy resonate with her, as she once had a turn in the corporate world. “I worked at a place called Accenture and there, it’s always like, ‘Are you friends with them? Do you hang out with them, and if you do, do you get drunk with them? Is it awkward after the Christmas party?’ I think they are really delving into those issues on the show.”

At We Got Y’all, the series’ fictional nonprofit,her business casual wardrobe became the envy of her cast. “I put on these comfortable slider-sneaker shoes,” she said. “Literally, the entire day everyone said I want those shoes — they look so good. By the end of the day it changed my mind about the shoe. My character gets to wear flat shoes, which is awesome. I want to say they were Aldo.”