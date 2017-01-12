Naomi Campbell Says She’d Help New Models With Their Runway Walk

Naomi Campbell in November 2016. REX Shutterstock

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell says she’d be willing to lend her expertise to the new lot of young models.

At the Television Critics’ Association press day in Los Angeles on Wednesday, “Entertainment Tonight” talked with Campbell and Lee Daniels, producer of the new TV series “Stars,” which Campbell stars in.

When asked what advice she has for new models such as Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid, Campbell said, “I embrace the newcomers and I always will. If they want me to teach them how to walk and I have the time, I’ll do it.”

The 46-year-old has already become close with Hadid, who had a major year that included walking on runways around the world and capping it off with a spot in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Campbell may have already given Hadid some tips and wrote on Hadid’s birthday that the “world is your oyster” and that she is “so proud.”

#happybirthday darling @bellahadid this has been an amazing year you for , and still more to come .. wishing you the all you desire on this special day #20 world is your oyster and im so proud of you . I love you lots N 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂😘😘😘😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#20 A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Oct 9, 2016 at 11:28am PDT

Campbell herself is diving into a new industry with her role in “Stars,” and she told ET that she’d like to have a dance number in the show, since dancing is a longtime passion of hers.

Watch Campbell on “Entertainment Tonight” below.

Want More?

Naomi Campbell Says She Sympathizes With Kim Kardashian West After Paris Robbery

Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Alexa Chung & More Hit the Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Fidel Castro Said Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss Didn’t Look Like Their Magazine Photos