Blake Lively Loves This Hassle-Free Travel Hack — Why Celebs Are Wearing Mule Shoes at Airports

Blake Lively REX Shutterstock.

Either as a flat or with a small heel, mules are everywhere this season. Defined by its backless, slip-on form, the mule is convenient and versatile. Mules were the shoe of choice for both Blake Lively and Jessica Alba while traveling; both stars were seen stepping out of airports in the style this week.

Lively opted for a sleek yet playful Gucci Princetown mule with appliqués, which she paired with simple jeans in Toronto Pearson International airport.

Gucci Princetown slipper with appliques, $1,050; gucci.com

Electing for a more modern appeal, Alba wore a studded mule by Jenni Kayne. Teamed with a patterned Ganni Ryder kimono, the shoe brought a simple touch to the look.

Jenni Kayne Studded Mule, $545; shopbop.com

Jessica Alba in Jenni Kayne studded mules and a Ganni Ryder Kimono at LAX. Rex Shutterstock

The mule is an ideal shoe for travel because its slip-on nature makes it hassle free, while its traditional upper adds a fashionable flair. Most mules appear as conventional styles of shoes whose backs have been removed, creating a unique appeal. The style has already been done in a variety of ways, making it quite easy to jump on this trend.

A convenient choice, these peep-tie suede mules from 3.1 Philip Lim have a block heel and simple aesthetic.

3.1 Phillip Lim Cube suede mules, $450; net-a-porter.com

A sleek upper and small heel make these Mansur Gavriel mules as chic as they are comfortable.

Mansur Gavriel Elegant faille mules, $475; net-a-porter.com

These satin mules with a leather trim by Malone Souliers add a sense of ease to the typical pump.

Malone Souliers Maureen metallic leather-trimmed satin mules, $525; net-a-porter.com

In white, Francesco Russo’s stiletto mules feature a lace-up design, reminiscent of an ankle-boot without commitment.

Francesco Russo Lace-up leather mules, $990; net-a-porter.com