Shop Demi Lovato’s Lace-Embellished Stilettos & More Shoes From the 2017 MTV VMAs

Shop shoes straight from the 2017 VMAs red carpet.
The world is still buzzing about last night’s VMAs — from Taylor Swift’s new video drop to all those adorable celebrity kids — but FN only has shoes on the brain.

That said, we’re taking a closer look at some of the hottest shoe styles on the MTV red carpet and how you can shop the look yourself.

Heidi Klum donned a celeb favorite — Giuseppe Zanotti’s three-strap silver-mirrored Harmony sandals — for the occasion. The popular pumps stood out against her revealing lace-embellished gown courtesy of Dundas resort ’18.

heidi klum, giuseppe zanotti harmony sandals, mtv vmas Heidi Klum stepped out in Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals at last night’s VMAs. REX Shutterstock/Spring

Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals, $845; shopspring.com

Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot opted for Gianvito Rossi Carlyle strappy sandals to present the “Video of the Year” award. The simple patent pumps paired perfectly with her embroidered paillette Prabal Gurung dress.

gal gadot, gianvito rossi carlyle patent leather pumps Gal Gadot wearing Gianvito Rossi sandals to present at the VMAs. Instagram/Neiman Marcus

Gianvito Rossi Carlyle Patent Strappy 105mm Sandal, $845; neimanmarcus.com

Demi Lovato’s lace-embellished stiletto pumps from Casadei shined on the red carpet at the VMAs.

mtv vmas, demi lovato, demi lovato casadei Demi Lovato wearing Casadei embellished stiletto pumps at the VMAs. Rex Shutterstock/Farfetch

 Casadei Lace-Embellished Stiletto Pumps, $690; farfetch.com

Vanessa Hudgens was a vision in red in a semi-sheer dress from Yanina couture fall ’16, paired with matching Sophia Webster satin three-strap sandals.
mtv vmas, sophia webster, vanessa hudgens Vanessa Hudgens wearing Sophia Webster sandals at the VMAs. Rex Shutterstock/brand

Sophia Webster Rosalind Crystal Sandals, $495; sophiawebster.com

