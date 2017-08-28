Shop Demi Lovato’s Lace-Embellished Stilettos & More Shoes From the 2017 MTV VMAs

Shop shoes straight from the 2017 VMAs red carpet. Rex Shutterstock/Instagram

The world is still buzzing about last night’s VMAs — from Taylor Swift’s new video drop to all those adorable celebrity kids — but FN only has shoes on the brain.

That said, we’re taking a closer look at some of the hottest shoe styles on the MTV red carpet and how you can shop the look yourself.

Heidi Klum donned a celeb favorite — Giuseppe Zanotti’s three-strap silver-mirrored Harmony sandals — for the occasion. The popular pumps stood out against her revealing lace-embellished gown courtesy of Dundas resort ’18.

Heidi Klum stepped out in Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals at last night’s VMAs. REX Shutterstock/Spring

Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals, $845; shopspring.com

Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot opted for Gianvito Rossi Carlyle strappy sandals to present the “Video of the Year” award. The simple patent pumps paired perfectly with her embroidered paillette Prabal Gurung dress.