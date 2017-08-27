Demi Lovato Steps Out In Nude-Illusion Lace — Plus More Celebs at the MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato, Lil Yachty, Lorde and more have stepped out in statement-making looks today in Los Angeles for the 2017 MTV VMAs, which is hosted by Katy Perry.
Lovato — who performed the national anthem at last night’s Mayweather v. McGregory fight — opted for black sequined tapered harem pants with a sheer lacy top and black embroidered pumps.
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and face of Fabletics had on eye-catching pieces from head to toe. Lovato’s top incorporated nude-illusion panels with strategically placed lace around the bust. Her trousers sparkled with sequins, and her pumps had delicate, luxe-looking embroidered detail.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Lorde ditched her usual grunge style in favor of an ethereal, lavender feather-embellished gown for the VMAs.
Lil Yachty dressed down for the awards in a red v-neck sweater with khaki pants and retro white sneakers.
For more celebs at the VMAs, check out the gallery.
Want more?
Lady Gaga’s Meat Outfit & More Crazy Shoes From the VMAs Over the Years
Ariana Grande’s Been Using This Height Illusion Trick for Years — Will She Do It Again at the MTV VMAs?
Demi Lovato Wore Metallic Heels to Sing the National Anthem At Mayweather vs. McGregor