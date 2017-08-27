Demi Lovato Steps Out In Nude-Illusion Lace — Plus More Celebs at the MTV VMAs

View Slideshow Demi Lovato at the 2017 VMAs on Aug. 27. REX Shutterstock

Demi Lovato, Lil Yachty, Lorde and more have stepped out in statement-making looks today in Los Angeles for the 2017 MTV VMAs, which is hosted by Katy Perry.

Lovato — who performed the national anthem at last night’s Mayweather v. McGregory fight — opted for black sequined tapered harem pants with a sheer lacy top and black embroidered pumps.

Demi Lovato wearing harem pants and black pointed pumps on the 2017 VMAs red carpet. REX Shutterstock

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and face of Fabletics had on eye-catching pieces from head to toe. Lovato’s top incorporated nude-illusion panels with strategically placed lace around the bust. Her trousers sparkled with sequins, and her pumps had delicate, luxe-looking embroidered detail.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Lorde ditched her usual grunge style in favor of an ethereal, lavender feather-embellished gown for the VMAs.

Lorde wearing a lavender feather-embellished gown at the MTV Video Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Lil Yachty dressed down for the awards in a red v-neck sweater with khaki pants and retro white sneakers.

Lil Yachty wearing retro white sneakers on the red carpet at the 2017 VMAs.

