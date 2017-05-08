Celebs Step Out in Style on the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Stylish celebs stepped out on the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles tonight.

Among them, Camila Cabello, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Cara Delevingne and more made fashionable entrances.

Cara Delevingne hits the red carpet in thigh-high slouch boots at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock

Delevingne sported a fabulous black embellished mini dress with thigh-high black boots.

Performing at the awards tonight, Fifth Harmony and “X Factor” alum Camila Cabello rocked a pale pink form-fitting off-the-shoulder dress with strappy white sandals.

Camila Cabello wears minimalist sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown donned an all-white ensemble for the occasion — featuring a white mini dress with matching cowboy boots.

Millie Bobby Brown wears cowboy boots on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock

Zendaya, who is starring in the upcoming “Spiderman: Homecoming” movie, donned a green embellished dress with sky-high peep-toe pumps.

Zendaya wears gold peep-toe platforms at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock

For more of celebrities’ red carpet looks at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, check out the gallery.

Want More?

Zac Efron Wore Red Heels on MTV’s ‘Room Raiders’

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Performers’ Style

Here’s How to Watch the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free