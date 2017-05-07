MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Performers’ Style

Camila Cabello

Some top performers are set to take the stage tonight at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello will be performing “Hey Ma” alongside Pitbull and J Balvin. Cabello, the “X Factor” alum, just received her first award as a solo artist for her song “Bad Things” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

At the Grammys in February, the 20-year-old singer made a statement in silver, donning an embellished gown designed by Miri Couture for the special occasion.

Camila Cabello at the 2017 Grammys. REX Shutterstock

Pitbull, who is performing with Carballo, typically steps out in style. Most recently, the 36-year old rapper hit the red carpet at the Sugar Factory opening in Las Vegas sporting a sleek black jacket with a white button-up and crisp white pants. He paired the apparel look with brown dress shoes.

Pitbull at the Sugar Factory opening in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, J Balvin wore a black and white polka dot shirt with a black suit and black shoes for the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami.

J Balvin hits the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Also set to hit the stage tonight is 17-year-old Noah Cyrus to perform her single “Stay Together.” The singer recently stepped out at the Radio Disney Music Awards in a satin black and white mini dress with sky-high black pumps.