MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Performers’ Style

Some top performers are set to take the stage tonight at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello will be performing “Hey Ma” alongside Pitbull and J Balvin. Cabello, the “X Factor” alum, just received her first award as a solo artist for her song “Bad Things” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.
At the Grammys in February, the 20-year-old singer made a statement in silver, donning an embellished gown designed by Miri Couture for the special occasion.
Pitbull, who is performing with Carballo, typically steps out in style. Most recently, the 36-year old rapper hit the red carpet at the Sugar Factory opening in Las Vegas sporting a sleek black jacket with a white button-up and crisp white pants. He paired the apparel look with brown dress shoes.
Meanwhile, J Balvin wore a black and white polka dot shirt with a black suit and black shoes for the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami.
Also set to hit the stage tonight is 17-year-old Noah Cyrus to perform her single “Stay Together.” The singer recently stepped out at the Radio Disney Music Awards in a satin black and white mini dress with sky-high black pumps.