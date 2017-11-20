The Most Dramatic Looks of the 2017 American Music Awards

View Slideshow L-R: Tracee Ellis Ross, Patrick Starr and Diana Ross at the 2017 AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

It seems that every award show, from the red carpet to the stage, is bound to feature a bevy of standout dramatic looks. This year, mother-daughter duo, Diana Ross and AMAs host Tracee Ellis Ross, took the cake.

All eyes were on the 73-year-old “Endless Love” singer as she arrived in strapless black dress with embellished cork-soled sandals and a feathery tulle headpiece.

Diana Ross poses on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the “Black-ish” star rocked a plunging golden tiered gown with stilettos as she took the stage.

Tracee Ellis Ross on stage in a gold embellished outfit. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb Caleb McLaughlin, who presented tonight, sported a paint-splattered ensemble, down to his sneakers.

Caleb McLaughlin sporting paint-splattered ensemble. Rex Shutterstock

Demi Lovato — who resembled Cher with long flowing tresses parted at the middle — showed some skin in a curve-hugging nude-illusion corset gown.

Demi Lovato rocking a sheer look at the 2017 AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

YouTube personality Patrick Starr Rex Shutterstock

YouTube personality Patrick Starr demonstrated the movement of the fringe material on a slime green jumpsuit teamed with gold pointed pumps.

Check out the gallery for more of the most dramatic looks on the red carpet at the 2017 AMAs.

