4 Shoe-Styling Tricks Used by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s Stylist

Gigi Hadid (left) and Kendall Jenner in Paris. Splash

Stylist Monica Rose could definitely be considered the stylist of the moment for celebrities.

Rose counts the entire Kardashian/Jenner family as clients, as well as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Kaia Gerber and Chanel Iman. Most of the street-style trends inspired by Kendall Jenner and the Hadids’ model-off-duty style were likely a Rose creation.

She’s got a penchant for finding cool new labels — both high-end and affordable — and knows how to take a look from the runway to the street. So what fashion tricks can we learn from Rose? We’ve rounded up four below.

1. Thigh-high boots can work with just about any look.

Granted, many of Rose’s clients are leggy models, but it’s worth noting some of the ways the stylist incorporates thigh-high boots into their wardrobes. Last week, Rose styled Jenner in a red minidress with off-the-runway Balmain python boots that came all the way up to the hem of her dress, creating a cool look that made the boots almost serve as pants or hosiery.

Lady in Red ❤️@kendalljenner in @bentaverniti_unravelproject dress + corset | @balmain boots | @annelisemichelson earrings Makeup @joycebonelli | Hair @jenatkinhair #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:58am PST

Rose also loves to pair thigh-high boots with a dress that has a slit, allowing the wearer to show off the boot without exposing too much skin.

@gigihadid host @voguemagazine @cfda #AmericansInParis in @adamselman + @jenniferfisherjewelry Hair @jenatkinhair Makeup by Gigi #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #GigiHadid Ps. Those are boxer shorts! A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

2. Balance oversized clothes with fitted boots.

Not sure how to style some of the oversized coats or baggy pants that are popular at the moment? Rose’s trick is to complete the look with trendy, fitted sock boots to balance the looseness of the outfit.

@kendalljenner🔥🔥 bodysuit @samimiro | @levis.vintage.clothing jeans | boots + sunglasses @balenciaga | jacket @31philliplim | bag @givenchyofficial #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner #PFW A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

@gigihadid 😎 #MFW #tbt #STYLEDbyMonicaRose A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

Gigi 😎 #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #gigihadid #NYFW A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:46am PST

3. Show lots of leg.

Rose is a big fan of styling her clients in outfits that show plenty of leg. These looks are easy to re-create and give the illusion of model long legs, even if you’re on the shorter side.

@kendalljenner last night @jimmyfallon show ❤️ in vintage @chanelofficial | shoes @manoloblahnikhq | Hair @jenatkinhair | Makeup @makeupbyariel #STYLEDbyMonicaRose A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:30am PST

@marcbeauty celebrates this beauty @kaiagerber 😻 #NYFW dress + shoes @marcjacobs Makeup @hungvanngo Hair @jenatkinhair #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #MJBxKAIA #KaiaGerber A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

4. Always keep a great pair of pumps or sandals on hand.

Although Rose is often one of the first to jump on a new shoe trend, sometimes the best choice is a classic pair of pumps or sandals. She’s paired heels with fitted pants, dresses and just about everything else.

P A R I S ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #KendallJenner🔥 A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:39am PST

@chaneliman arriving at the Mad Families party last night😍 #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #ChanelIman A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Beautiful @chrissyteigen attends @target Toy Cracker premiere last night in NYC. Jumpsuit @mariodiceofficial | shoes @louboutinworld | clutch @judithleiberny | @levian_jewelry | Makeup @rennyvasquez | Hair @lacyredway #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #chrissyteigen A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Dec 8, 2016 at 1:55pm PST

@kourtneykardash #PFW 🔥🔥🔥#STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kourtneykardashian #sexymama A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Oct 1, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Wore This Major Shoe Trend While in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid’s Off-Duty Model Style

Celebrity Statement Shoes: March 2017