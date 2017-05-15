Miss USA 2017 Wins Crown in Strappy 5.5-inch Chinese Laundry Heels

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 while wearing Chinese Laundry. AP Images.

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 today.

The beauty queen won the pageant while clad in sandals by Chinese Laundry, the official footwear provider of the competition.

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 while wearing Chinese Laundry. AP Images.

The 25-year-old chemist was crowned in the brand’s Teaser nude platforms, which feature a 5.5-inch heel, overlapping criss-cross straps and an adjustable ankle strap. The shoes retail for $79.95 on Chineselaundry.com.

Contestants wore the same Teaser style during the swimsuit competition.

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 while wearing Chinese Laundry. AP Images.

During the opening number, the hopefuls donned the Lalli sandal. The shoes feature cascading straps and a 4.25-inch heel; they’re available for $69.95.

Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg was named runner-up, and Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould was the second runner-up.

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 while wearing Chinese Laundry.

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 while wearing Chinese Laundry. AP Images.

Julianne Hough, Terrence J, and Ashley Graham hosted the program. Judges included Halima Aden, Carson Kressley, Brooke Lee, Nancy Lublin, Jeannie Mai and Janet Mock.

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 while wearing Chinese Laundry. AP Images.

Want More?

A Chinese Laundry Foot Model Reveals Her Tricks of the Trade

Behind the Scenes at Kristin Cavallari’s Chinese Laundry Shoot

Chinese Laundry Puts Up Three-Story, 78-Foot-Wide Installation at Its L.A. HQ