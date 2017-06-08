Miranda Lambert’s Covered in Crystals & More Celeb Sandals at CMT Music Awards

Miranda Lambert had a theme and embraced it from head to toe — all with sparkling crystal detail.
The country singer arrived on Wednesday in Nashville at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in a black cocktail dress that featured crystal beads around the cuffs and waistline, and the treatment continued down to her strappy black sandals.
Lambert’s skirt incorporated a jagged hemline that inspired the arrangements of the crystals on the dress. Her sandals featured a caged profile that showcased a hint of her hot pink pedi, and an ankle strap with metallic hardware and dangling crystal beads.
The “Vice” hitmaker was joined by her boyfriend Anderson East, who rocked a copper suit with dress shoes.
Some of the other sandals that hit the red carpet included a striking appearance by Katherine Heigl in a bold red sheer dress with nude sandals. The actress joined her husband, musician Josh Kelley.
Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott soared in Sophia Webster’s Birdie cage sandals with a vintage-inspired Rixo dress.
The Sophia Webster sandals incorporate a black leather upper with rose-gold hardware and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are currently on sale for $456 on farfetch.com.
“What a fun night @cmt!!! Thank you @earthwindandfire for an unforgettable collaboration! Truly a bucket list moment!” Scott shared on Instagram after Lady Antebellum performed with Earth, Wind and Fire during the award ceremony.
The star-studded CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show that honors excellence in country music videos and television specials.
