Miranda Lambert’s Covered in Crystals & More Celeb Sandals at CMT Music Awards

View Slideshow L-R: Hillary Scott, Miranda Lambert and Katherine Heigl. REX Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert had a theme and embraced it from head to toe — all with sparkling crystal detail.

The country singer arrived on Wednesday in Nashville at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in a black cocktail dress that featured crystal beads around the cuffs and waistline, and the treatment continued down to her strappy black sandals.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert wears black sandals with crystal detail on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Lambert’s skirt incorporated a jagged hemline that inspired the arrangements of the crystals on the dress. Her sandals featured a caged profile that showcased a hint of her hot pink pedi, and an ankle strap with metallic hardware and dangling crystal beads.

The “Vice” hitmaker was joined by her boyfriend Anderson East, who rocked a copper suit with dress shoes.

Some of the other sandals that hit the red carpet included a striking appearance by Katherine Heigl in a bold red sheer dress with nude sandals. The actress joined her husband, musician Josh Kelley.

Hillary Scott wears Birdie cage sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott soared in Sophia Webster’s Birdie cage sandals with a vintage-inspired Rixo dress.

The Sophia Webster sandals incorporate a black leather upper with rose-gold hardware and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are currently on sale for $456 on farfetch.com.

“What a fun night @cmt!!! Thank you @earthwindandfire for an unforgettable collaboration! Truly a bucket list moment!” Scott shared on Instagram after Lady Antebellum performed with Earth, Wind and Fire during the award ceremony.

The star-studded CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show that honors excellence in country music videos and television specials.

