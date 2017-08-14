Is Millie Bobby Brown Saying Yellow Is the New Black?

Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Splash News

Millie Bobby Brown is undoubtedly young Hollywood’s trendsetter to watch. The Stranger Things star dominates every red carpet she attends and her appearance at this year’s Teen Choice Awards Sunday evening was no different.

She made quite the entrance wearing a bright yellow midi dress from the Kenzo Spring ’18 ready-to-wear collection and a pair of Pierre Hardy color block sandals that made her look stand out even more. It’s almost as out of the box as her recent Comic Con outfit, in which she piled on a whole bunch of colors at once.

As fashion’s rising star, it’s expected that Brown takes risks from time to time. Plus, it seems yellow was the hue of the night at the awards show as singer Bea Miller also donned a mustard colored high slit dress. With the Emmys about a month away, we can’t help but wonder if Brown along with the rest of her Netflix cast will bring back the sunny shade onto the carpet.

Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Splash News

Pierre Hardy the Memphis sandal, $348; pierrehardy.com

Want more?

Zac Efron’s Comfy Travel Style Includes Messy Hair & These Retro Sneakers

Let Millie Bobby Brown Remind You How Much You Love Chuck Taylors

How Hollywood’s Youngest Stars Are Rocking the Red Carpet

5 Celebrity Style Influencers Designers Are Watching