Millie Bobby Brown Sports Leather Dress and Kitten Heels That Popped at ‘Stranger Things 2’ Premiere

Teenage star Millie Bobby Brown put on a chic show as she celebrated the success of “Stranger Things” at the show’s season two premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The actress went for a minimalist look in a Calvin Klein leather dress and kitten heels, a style that’s reemerged in popularity this fall. The 13-year-old’s shoes were an on-trend white, adding a bright element in comparison to her dark dress and hair.
Sadie Sink, who makes her “Stranger Things” debut this season as Max, followed Brown’s lead in a black and white ensemble, wearing a knee-length Chanel dress and simple black sandals.
Co-star Winoma Ryder sported a low-cut, floor-skimming black dress, which she paired with clunky heels for a semi-grungy look. The 45-year-old wore her hair in messy waves, accessorizing with spiky black earrings and chunky rings.
The second season of “Stranger Things” comes out on Netflix at midnight on the West Coast.
