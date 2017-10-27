Millie Bobby Brown Sports Leather Dress and Kitten Heels That Popped at ‘Stranger Things 2’ Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown poses at the season 2 premiere of "Stranger Things" on Oct. 26. Rex Shutterstock

Teenage star Millie Bobby Brown put on a chic show as she celebrated the success of “Stranger Things” at the show’s season two premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actress went for a minimalist look in a Calvin Klein leather dress and kitten heels, a style that’s reemerged in popularity this fall. The 13-year-old’s shoes were an on-trend white, adding a bright element in comparison to her dark dress and hair.

Millie Bobby Brown poses on the red carpet at the “Stranger Things 2” premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Rex Shutterstock

Sadie Sink, who makes her “Stranger Things” debut this season as Max, followed Brown’s lead in a black and white ensemble, wearing a knee-length Chanel dress and simple black sandals.

Sadie Sink poses on the red carpet at the “Stranger Things 2” premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Rex Shutterstock

Co-star Winoma Ryder sported a low-cut, floor-skimming black dress, which she paired with clunky heels for a semi-grungy look. The 45-year-old wore her hair in messy waves, accessorizing with spiky black earrings and chunky rings.

Winoma Ryder wears a floor-length dress with black, clunky shoes at the “Stranger Things 2” premiere on Oct. 26. Rex Shutterstock

The second season of “Stranger Things” comes out on Netflix at midnight on the West Coast.

