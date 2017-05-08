Millie Bobby Brown Was Really Into Her Shoes at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Millie Bobby Brown accepting her MTV Movie and TV Award for Best Actor in a Show for her role in "Stranger Things." REX Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown is already honing her personal style at the young age of 13.

The star of Netflix’s show “Stranger Things” took her look to the next level at Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles. Brown’s stylist Karla Welch helped choose a Calvin Klein white sequined, long-sleeve minidress and completed the look with white patent cowgirl boots.

The outfit was a hit among some of Welch’s clients and friends, including actress Tracee Ellis Ross, designer Brandon Maxwell, singer Karen Fairchild and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer who all posted glowing commentary on Welch’s Instagram photo of Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown x Calvin Klein #mtvawards A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on May 7, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Some of Karla Welch’s friends and clients commented on her photo of Brown Instagram/Karla Welch

Brown also loved her boots. She captioned her own photo, “#themshoestho.”

#themshoestho A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 7, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Another look at Brown’s white cowgirl boots. REX Shutterstock

Brown won the Best Actor in a Show award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for her “Stranger Things” role. She’s not the only young actress who has worn Calvin Klein recently. Paris Jackson, 19, wore a Calvin Klein look to the Met Gala last week and is reportedly signing on to be a face of the label.

Click through the gallery to see more from the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.

Want more?

The MTV Movie & TV Awards Celeb Swag Bag Includes These Grecian-Style Sandals

Amber Rose, Jordana Brewster & More Celebs Who Sizzled in Sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards