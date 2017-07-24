Millie Bobby Brown Wasn’t Afraid to Mix Bold Colors With Her Comic-Con Look

Millie Bobby Brown at Comic-Con on July 22. REX Shutterstock

When it comes to style, 13-year-old “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown has already turned heads in the fashion industry on the red carpet with her co-stars and recently with her latest campaign for Converse.

Now, with the Netflix series’ season 2 right around the corner, the star is wowing us again with her style as she began doing promo for the brand-new episodes. Her first stop was Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend. Brown, also known as Eleven, wore a bright Victoria Beckham pleated minidress that she layered over a crisp white sleeveless top. For more color, she topped the look off with strappy block heels from Kate Spade that retail for $250.

If you’re wary of stacking colors, Brown might convince you that going bold is the way to go.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Kate Spade sandals. REX Shutterstock

Kate Spade Piedra heels, $250; katespade.com

Click through the gallery to see some of Brown’s chicest shoe moments.

