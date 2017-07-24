Millie Bobby Brown Wasn’t Afraid to Mix Bold Colors With Her Comic-Con Look

millie bobby brown comic con
Millie Bobby Brown at Comic-Con on July 22.
When it comes to style, 13-year-old “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown has already turned heads in the fashion industry on the red carpet with her co-stars and recently with her latest campaign for Converse.

Now, with the Netflix series’ season 2 right around the corner, the star is wowing us again with her style as she began doing promo for the brand-new episodes. Her first stop was Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend. Brown, also known as Eleven, wore a bright Victoria Beckham pleated minidress that she layered over a crisp white sleeveless top. For more color, she topped the look off with strappy block heels from Kate Spade that retail for $250.

If you’re wary of stacking colors, Brown might convince you that going bold is the way to go.

millie bobby brown comic con Millie Bobby Brown wearing Kate Spade sandals. REX Shutterstock

Kate Spade Piedra heels, $250; katespade.com

