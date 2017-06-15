Miley Cyrus Takes Over ‘The Tonight Show’ in a Panda Costume & Red Gingham Platforms

Miley Cyrus Courtesy of NBC

Miley Cyrus was the guest of honor on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” In the past, Cyrus has taken part in Fallon’s signature sketches, including the popular “Ew” bit, and this occasion was no different. The singer kicked off her “Tonight Show” takeover in her first ensemble of the night — a panda costume.

Miley Cyrus dressed as a panda on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Courtesy of NBC

Cyrus crashed the late-night talk show host’s opening monologue, which was just the start of the evening. “It’s all me, all night,” she said.

She was later seen in another outfit for the sit-down interview portion wearing a red gingham top, jeans and matching shoes. The platform heels are by Susi Studio, a label Cyrus has worn before (most recently at the Manchester concert benefit). This time, she she wore the Brigitte style, retailing for $105.50.

Miley Cyrus on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Courtesy of NBC

The pop star then took the stage twice to perform new singles “Malibu” and “Inspired.”

She opted for cream-colored cropped pants and an embellished jacket with a pair of white strappy sandals for her performance of “Malibu.” And for “Inspired,” she chose a dress found in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn., featuring a ruffled skirt and red accents, which she paired with red sandals.

Miley Cyrus performing “Inspired” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Courtesy of NBC

Cyrus had another fun moment during the show when she ventured to the New York subway. She and Fallon dressed in disguise for an underground performance, but their identities were easily given away as soon as Cyrus showed off her voice to sing “Jolene.” She also performed fan-favorite “Party in the U.S.A.” wearing an all-denim look with square-toed black mid-calf booties.

Check out the clip below.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus Wore Crazy Converse for Pride Performance

Shop the $100 Platforms Miley Cyrus Wore for the One Love Manchester Concert