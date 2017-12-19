Miley Cyrus Pairs Silver Thigh-High Boots With an Embellished Robe on ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus Courtesy of Instagram

Miley Cyrus is known for her outrageous sense of style, but the 25-year-old sported a tamer look when performing on “The Voice” last night.

Cyrus stepped onstage in a white minidress and embellished robe. She finished the ensemble with silver thigh-high boots, complete with crystal embellishment.

The former Disney star often sports thigh-high boots onstage — and she sported a similar silver pair for her MTV VMAs hostess gig in 2015, then pairing the shoes with a daring silver holster.

Earlier in the night, Cyrus sported a purple and silver gown with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with matching sandals. Cyrus’ sky-high sandals elongated her frame.

Although Cyrus released her album “Younger Now” a few months ago, she performed an older hit during last night’s episode of “The Voice”: 2013’s “Wrecking Ball.” The singer, who serves as a coach on the show, performed her hit alongside Brooke Simpson, the contestant representing her team in the singing competition’s finale.

In an Instagram post urging her followers to vote for Simpson, Cyrus wrote, “Brooke, you deserve it! You ARE the voice & You remind people why this show is such an incredible tool to find ‘real deal’ talent like yourself!“

Voting for the winner of “The Voice” is open now on NBC.com, and viewers can vote between Simpson, Addison Agen, Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow. Agen is a representative of Adam Levine’s team, while both Kohanski and Marlow were on Blake Shelton’s team. The finale will be tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

