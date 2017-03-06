Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Shows Off Her Own Bold Red-Carpet Style

Noah Cyrus at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5. REX Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister Noah is proving that she’s got her own eye-catching style.

The 17-year-old hit the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night for the debut performance of her single “Make Me (Cry).” She wore a sheer, printed Marc Jacobs dress and the designer’s ultra-high platforms in sparkly silver. She’s certainly inherited Miley’s penchant for funky fashions, but her look wasn’t too wild and totally age appropriate.

Noah Cyrus wearing a Marc Jacobs dress and platform shoes. REX Shutterstock

Cyrus’ Marc Jacobs’ platforms. REX Shutterstock

Cyrus’ family, including Miley, was in the audience at the awards to cheer her on. Miley held up a sign that said “I Love Noah Cyrus” and also wore an “I Love Noah” T-shirt.

i love you so much moreee! @mileycyrus A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:21am PST

For her performance, Cyrus changed into a red crop top, red wide-leg pants with a heart detail and silver flat boots.

Noah Cyrus performing with Labrinth at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Miley Cyrus Wears a Groovy Outfit to Cheer Up Patients at Children’s Hospital

Celebs Strutting in Sandals at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Katy Perry Did a High Kick in Jimmy Choo Heels and More Best Dressed Celebs at iHeartRadio Music Awards