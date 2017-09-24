Miley Cyrus Wore See-Through Pants & Strappy Sandals at iHeart Radio Festival

Miley Cyrus wears a heart-printed shirt at iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 23. Splash

In 2015, Miley Cyrus hosted the MTV Video Music Awards while wearing just a crystal covered holster and thigh-high boots.

While Cyrus’ looks have been decidedly tamer lately, she showed off some skin yesterday, wearing a lacy, heart-covered outfit that included a crop top and totally sheer pants that revealed red underwear.

Miley Cyrus wears a heart-printed outfit — including sheer pants — at iHeart Radio Festival on Sept. 23. Splash

The 24-year-old topped off her look with chunky heart-shaped jewelry and soaring red sandals that added height to her 5-foot-5 frame.

While Cyrus’ outfit was revealing from the front, the singer had some more coverage from behind: Her pants were solid white in the back, and her lacy jacket’s train went down to her ankles.

Miley Cyrus wears an outfit with sheer paneling at iHeart Radio Festival on Sept. 23. Splash

Onstage, Cyrus opted for a sparkly fringed minidress — with a heart-shaped sheer panel in front and a cutout in the back — which she paired with black thigh-high boots.

Miley Cyrus performs onstage at iHeart Radio Festival on Sept. 23. Rex Shutterstock

The “Hannah Montana” star sang tunes from her new album, “Younger Now,” which comes out Sept. 29 and is her first album since 2015’s “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.”

