Miley Cyrus Wore See-Through Pants & Strappy Sandals at iHeart Radio Festival

In 2015, Miley Cyrus hosted the MTV Video Music Awards while wearing just a crystal covered holster and thigh-high boots.
While Cyrus’ looks have been decidedly tamer lately, she showed off some skin yesterday, wearing a lacy, heart-covered outfit that included a crop top and totally sheer pants that revealed red underwear.
The 24-year-old topped off her look with chunky heart-shaped jewelry and soaring red sandals that added height to her 5-foot-5 frame.
While Cyrus’ outfit was revealing from the front, the singer had some more coverage from behind: Her pants were solid white in the back, and her lacy jacket’s train went down to her ankles.
Onstage, Cyrus opted for a sparkly fringed minidress — with a heart-shaped sheer panel in front and a cutout in the back — which she paired with black thigh-high boots.
The “Hannah Montana” star sang tunes from her new album, “Younger Now,” which comes out Sept. 29 and is her first album since 2015’s “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.”
