Miley, Madonna, Natalie Portman and More Celebs at Women’s Solidarity Marches Across the Country

View Slideshow Left to right: Madonna, Natalie Portman and Miley Cyrus protest Donald Trump at the Women's Solidarity Marches. REX Shutterstock.

Women marched en masse across the country today to protest President Donald Trump and advocate for women’s rights.

Among the crowds that gathered in show of solidarity for women in Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Park City, Utah, among other cities, were celebrities using their voices — and fashion — to join the chorus of demonstrators highlighting an array of concerns under the new president’s leadership.

Miley Cyrus wears customized Converse sneakers at the Women’s Solidarity March in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

In L.A., Miley Cyrus marched in a wild ensemble that included rainbow-colored Converse teamed with smiley face leggings. She carried signs that supported Planned Parenthood. Vanessa Hudgens and Idina Menzel stepped out in Adidas sneakers during the protests. Jane Fonda color coordinated her purple outfit with purple sneakers.

Actress Helen Mirren (left) wears Puma sneakers alongside Cynthia Nixon at the Women’s Solidarity March in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Whoopi Goldberg at the Women’s Solidarity March in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., Madonna hurled expletives while delivering remarks in lace-up boots. In the Big Apple, Helen Mirren took to a stage wearing white and blue Pumas while speaking before a crowd, joined by Cynthia Nixon, Whoopi Goldberg, Taylor Schilling, Rosie Perez and more stars.

Charlize Theron (right) at the Women’s Solidarity March in Park City, Utah. REX Shutterstock.

Sundance Film Festival is underway in Park City, Utah, where celebrities are promoting their films — and today, advocating for change. Among the demonstrators were Charlize Theron, Chelsea Handler, Laura Dern and Jennifer Beals.

Natalie Portman wears a statement T-shirt at the Women’s Solidarity March in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

In addition to carrying signs and posters that championed their causes, many of the protestors also donned statement T-shirts, such as Mandy Moore, whose top read, “For most of history, anonymous was a woman,” and Dior ambassador Natalie Portman, clad in a shirt emblazoned with: “We should all be feminists.”

Madonna wears lace-up boots at the Women’s Solidarity March in Washington, D.C. REX Shutterstock.

See more celebrities and style statements from the demonstrations.