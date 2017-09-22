These Feathery Prada Shoes Are the Perfect Blend of Kitsch and Style

Anna Dello Russo at Milan Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Always one to make a statement in her street-style looks, Vogue editor-at-large Anna Dello Russo made no exceptions this Milan Fashion Week.

In the past, the Italian journalist has worn fully sequined hot-pink bodysuits, itsy bitsy wrap minidresses, sky-high sparkly boots and other avant-garde ensembles. And at age 55, Russo makes no hesitation donning such shocking outfits.

So it comes as no surprise that the fashion icon opted for a feathery, textured look in clashing colors to wear to yesterday’s Prada spring 2018 presentation. Russo’s bright yellow minidress had an all-over texture that was held up by thin spaghetti straps and featured a slight slit held together by a subtle embellishment.

The fiery-red Prada sandals Russo used to finish the look made the biggest statement. With a high block heel and crossing straps over the toe, the shoes are made even more remarkable by a large button detail over the ankle strap and large, exuberant feathers sticking up through the top of the ankle straps.

Anna Dello Russo at Milan Fashion Week Rex Shutterstock

Anyone daring enough to emanate Russo’s bold style choices can start with their own feathery Prada sandals.

Prada feather-trimmed satin sandals, $990; Net-a-porter.com

Want more?

These Fashion Week Celebs Try to Defy Their Age With Far-Out Looks

Anna Dello Russo is a Fan of This Emerging French Shoe Label

7 Best Shoes from Milan Fashion Week Day 2