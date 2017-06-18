Armie Hammer, Chiara Ferragni & More Celebs in the Front Row At Milan Men’s Fashion Week

As per usual, it’s not uncommon to catch celebs sitting front row at fashion week. This year is no different at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.
Chiara Ferragni — the Italian influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform — sat front row today at the Prada spring ’18 runway show. The 30-year-old, who also designed her own collection of footwear and accessories, donned an embellished bra top with a floral skirt and matching velvet platform sandals for the occasion. It was also just announced that Ferragani will design all the costumes for the Italian lingerie label Intimissimi for it’s annual “Intimissimi on Ice” show.
Yesterday (June 17), “Nocturnal Animals” actor Armie Hammer, 30, attended Versace’s spring ’18 show wearing black jeans and a cool multicolored top. The father-of-two completed the look with clean white sneakers. Hammer was also spotted at the Emporio Armani show the same day.
Meanwhile, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld sat front row at the Philipp Plein show where she wore black satin-embellished mules.
Also sitting front row at Philipp Plein was former “Glee” star Matthew Morrison. The 38 year-old actor, who is set to appear on “Grey’s Anatomy” later this year, brought along his wife Renee Puente. Morrison looked cool in a black suit, shades and black loafers for the event.