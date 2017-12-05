Mila Kunis Looks Romantic in D&G Dress and Sandals With Ashton Kutcher

Kunis and Kutcher have been married since 2015. Rex Shutterstock

Why have a dinner when you can go straight to the red carpet?

While rarely spotted together at such events, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared at last night’s 2018 Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, Calif., Kunis, 34, came to the event dressed in strappy black sandals by Stuart Weitzman and a delicate Dolce & Gabbana dress with a sheer black corset bodice and voluminous skirt decorated with a pink and yellow floral motif. Kutcher, 39, wore a classic tuxedo and bowtie.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Rex Shutterstock

The awards ceremony was held at the NASA Ames Research Center and honored various scientific achievements — together, Kunis and Kutcher presented an award to geneticist Kim Nasmyth. Meeting on the set of “That ’70s Show,” the pair married in 2015 and now have two kids — 1-year-old son Dimitri and 3-year-old daughter Wyatt. In between photos, the couple smiled and touched each other on the arm to the delight of photographers and reporters.

Kunis wore a dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Rex Shutterstock

Photos of the couple led many to point out that this appearance was the first time Kunis and Kutcher posed together on the red carpet since their time on “That ’70s Show.” Along with a performance by rapper Wiz Khalifa, other stars at the ceremony included Kerry Washington, Lily Collins and host Morgan Freeman.