Vice President Pence’s Daughter Plugs Ivanka Trump’s Glitter Pumps — And Now They’re Only $40

Ivanka Trump, left, and Charlotte Pence, daughter of Vice President Mike Pence. REX Shutterstock.

Ivanka Trump has moved on to a new job with an official role in the White House after going on hiatus from her namesake brand.

But the shoe designer has little to worry about promoting the label because she’s got supporters at every turn.

Charlotte Pence showcased her Ivanka Trump Carra glitter pumps; $135. Courtesy of Charlotte Pence/Instagram.

Charlotte Pence, daughter of Vice President Mike Pence REX Shutterstock.

Among them, Charlotte Pence, daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, who took to Instagram on Monday and plugged Ivanka’s high heels.

The 23-year-old filmmaker shared an Instagram Story segment photo of the footwear that featured an emoji of a high heel and peace sign along with the caption “and combat boots.”

Ivanka Trump’s “Carra” glitter pumps feature mesh, sequins and patent detail; the shoes retail for $135, but are $40 on Shoptiques.com. Courtesy of Shoptiques.com.

Just like her mother, second lady Karen, Charlotte knows how to spot a good bargain.

Her pair of Brand Ivanka’s Carra pumps retail for $135, but they’re currently on sale for around 70 percent off, priced at $40 on Shoptiques.com.

Charlotte’s gold and black glitter pumps feature a pointed-toe profile, shimmering sequins and mesh detail. The footwear incorporates patent piping at the topline and a 4-inch heel.

During Inauguration Day, Karen marched out wearing a very affordable and walkable pair of boots from Impo footwear.

Charlotte is the eldest of the Vice President’s children, which include another daughter, Audrey, and son Michael.

L-R: Charlotte Pence, Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence , wearing Impo boots, on Inauguration Day. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Ivanka recently began her new political gig after relinquishing day-to-day business duties with her brand last year, calling it an “emotional decision.”

Last week she announced that she has accepted a formal White House job as special assistant to her father, President Donald Trump. The position will be without pay but will be subjected to federal ethics rules.

So far, Ivanka has participated in talks with tech titans on innovation and job growth, and has held court with other political figures alongside President Trump, including leading a commission between German and American business executives during a summit with President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and a similar summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.