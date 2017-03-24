Migos Wears Gucci Web Sneakers and Fur Coat for the Ultimate Après Ski Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

Migos performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Courtesy of NBC.

Migos brought a winter wonderland to “The Tonight Show” on Thursday in New York City. The rap trio performed their latest hit “T-Shirt” for Jimmy Fallon and the late-night show guests as fake snow sprinkled the stage.

Looking like they came straight to the stage from the set of their “T-Shirt” music video — which gives off major Leonardo DiCaprio from the “Revenant” vibes if you haven’t seen — members Quavo, Offset and Takeoff were dressed for the snowy occasion.

Complete with fur coats and ski goggles, Migos dressed in ideal, and expensive, après-ski esembles.

Rappers Quavo and Offset made statements wearing matching Gucci sneakers. The label’s Web kicks are detailed with studs and are covered in glitter. The shoes retail for $695.

Gucci Web sneakers with studs. Courtesy of Gucci.

Migos also took part in one of Fallon’s signature segments, this time ditching their fur threads for button-down shirts and ties. The group, along with Fallon and the Roots, performed Migos’ popular song “Bad and Boujee” with office supplies as instruments. You can catch Quavo snipping scissors, Offset shaking paper clips and Takeoff ripping Scotch tape during the fun sketch.

