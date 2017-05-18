Michelle Williams Brings the Clear-Shoe Trend to the Cannes Film Festival

View Slideshow Michelle Williams promoting her film "Wonderstruck" at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival wearing Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

Michelle Williams didn’t make it in time to attend the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. But the actress still kicked off her time at the festival in a stylish manner, opting for a dress by Louis Vuitton — Williams is a muse for the French label.

She attended a photo call Thursday for her film “Wonderstruck,” which also stars Julianne Moore and 13-year-old actor Jaden Michael. Williams wore the printed Louis Vuitton minidress with a pair of seemingly simple black ankle-strap sandals that featured a cool sculptural clear heel.

Michelle Williams promoted her film “Wonderstruck” wearing a Louis Vuitton ensemble. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Williams’ Louis Vuitton sandals. REX Shutterstock

Michelle Williams poses for cameras wearing a printed Louis Vuitton dress and Louis Vuitton sandals. REX Shutterstock

While a pair of completely clear sandals, such as the Yeezy style worn by the Kardashian family, might be slightly inappropriate for the glamorous film festival, Williams’ version allows her to play into the clear-shoe trend without looking tacky.

Moore, meanwhile, chose a tea-length emerald green dress that she wore with black platform sandals. Jaden Michael had a good time hamming it up for the cameras, showing off his high-top sneakers while jumping up and down for photos.

Julianne Moore paired her emerald green dress with platform sandals. REX Shutterstock

13-year-old actor Jaden Michael jumps for the cameras in high-top sneakers at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

