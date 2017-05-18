Michelle Williams Brings the Clear-Shoe Trend to the Cannes Film Festival

Michelle Williams didn’t make it in time to attend the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. But the actress still kicked off her time at the festival in a stylish manner, opting for a dress by Louis Vuitton — Williams is a muse for the French label.
She attended a photo call Thursday for her film “Wonderstruck,” which also stars Julianne Moore and 13-year-old actor Jaden Michael. Williams wore the printed Louis Vuitton minidress with a pair of seemingly simple black ankle-strap sandals that featured a cool sculptural clear heel.
While a pair of completely clear sandals, such as the Yeezy style worn by the Kardashian family, might be slightly inappropriate for the glamorous film festival, Williams’ version allows her to play into the clear-shoe trend without looking tacky.
Moore, meanwhile, chose a tea-length emerald green dress that she wore with black platform sandals. Jaden Michael had a good time hamming it up for the cameras, showing off his high-top sneakers while jumping up and down for photos.
