Michelle Obama Shines In Metallic Gold Pumps While Promoting Diversity in IT Workforce

First Lady Michelle Obama speaking during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. AP Images

As a featured speaker at the Microsoft Envision conference in Orlando yesterday, Michelle Obama dressed elegantly and sophisticatedly, as always.

The former first lady wore a red sheath dress by Roland Mouret. Its square neck and cap sleeves with a slightly cinched waist offered a feminine appeal and was a refined accent to her modern choice of footwear. Designed by Jimmy Choo, Obama’s understated pumps were finished in a gold metallic hue with a deep, curved vamp and pointed toe.

Roland Mouret Hirta red cap-sleeve square-neck sheath dress, $1,435; Neimanmarcus.com

Jimmy Choo Romy 100 mirrored-leather pumps, $675; Net-a-porter.com

At the conference, Obama spoke to IT professionals and advised that tech companies must hire diverse employees in order to grow. She explained that most people are more comfortable hiring those that think similarly to themselves and suggested that doing the opposite would expand horizons and encourage growth.

Want more?

Michelle Obama Sports a Fashion-Forward Look to Present at the ESPY Awards

Malia Obama Moves Into Harvard Dorm Wearing Alexander Wang With Help From Barack & Michelle

Melania Trump’s Chic Gardening Outfit Included $1,300 Balmain Top & $50 Shoes