Michelle Obama Wears Edgy Look for Final Talk Show Appearance as First Lady

View Slideshow Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon. Courtesy of NBC

Michelle Obama made her final appearance on a talk show as first lady on Wednesday.

Following Barack Obama’s emotional farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, the first lady headed to New York for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Fallon dedicated the entire show to Michelle, including special appearances by Stevie Wonder, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chapelle.

The first lady has been pushing the fashion boundaries in the final stretch of her time in the White House, wearing dresses by Gucci, Narciso Rodriguez, Versace and more. For “The Tonight Show,” she opted for a fitted black long-sleeved dress with oversized zipper detailing and silver metallic pumps.

Michelle Obama on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a black dress with zipper detail and silver pumps. Courtesy of NBC

Michelle Obama wearing silver pumps on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Courtesy of NBC

The shoes are similar to a pair of Jimmy Choo’s silver Aza pumps she’s worn in the past. For the farewell address, Michelle wore a black Narciso Rodriguez lace dress and simple black pumps — perhaps a nod to the somewhat somber feeling of leaving the White House after eight years.

Michelle Obama (center) with Malia Obama and Barack Obama in Chicago on Jan. 10. AP Images

Click through the gallery to see more of Michelle Obama’s best shoe looks through the years.

Want More?

Designers, Celebrities Reflect on Obama Presidency

This Celeb Rocked ‘Epic’ Jordans for Michelle Obama’s Final Speech at the White House

8 Reasons We’re Going to Miss Michelle Obama