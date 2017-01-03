Michelle Obama’s Edgy Winter Wardrobe Essential Is Jimmy Choo’s Biker Boots

Left to right: Michelle Obama, Malia Obama and President Barack Obama. REX Shutterstock.

Paradise and 2016 are now behind the Obamas today after wrapping up their annual holiday in Hawaii.

Stepping out stateside from Air Force One, Michelle Obama traded her vacation sandals and vibrant wardrobe for winter essentials — mid-calf boots and layers. Still, she added a touch of cool girl edge to her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo biker boots, which complemented her black leggings and sweater, and gray coat.

Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama REX Shutterstock.

The luxury label’s iconic boot features gold buckles around the ankle and mid-calf, and goldtone hardware with engraved branding at the counter. The shoes retail for $1,050 on Jimmychoo.com ($1,150 lined).

Michelle and Barack’s daughters Malia and Sasha also joined them on the getaway, which began Dec. 18.

Jimmy Choo’s Black Biker Boots; $1,005; Jimmychoo.com. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo.

The trip made for some stylish moments, including the first lady’s bohemian look on Christmas. She joined President Obama at the Marine Corps base in Kaneohe Bay in Jimmy Choo’s “Wallace” flats ($595). The bohemian sandals are embellished with four lightweight gold chains that drape over the foot. A simple gold buckle fastening is fixed to the ankle strap.

Malia arrived on the island in a pair of sleek Urban Outfitters “Rita” clog sandals, which feature a peep-toe profile with a buckled ankle strap and a 3.5-inch wooden heel. The shoes originally retailed for $59 but have been reduced to around $20 since the family went on vacation. They’re currently sold out on the retailer’s website.