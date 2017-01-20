Michelle Obama Switches From Pumps to Boots for Inauguration Festivities

View Slideshow The first couple on their last day at the White House. Rex Shutterstock

Michelle Obama has made many powerful fashion statements during the past eight years, and the former first lady stepped out in style once again for her final day at the White House.

Obama wore a belted maroon print dress with black suede pumps to greet President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, the new first lady, at the White House on Inauguration Day. Obama added an elegant coat to the ensemble and changed into tall black boots before leaving the White House for the final time — and traveling to the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

The former first lady greets the new first couple at the White House. Rex Shutterstock

Obama has been pushing the fashion boundaries in the final stretch of her time in the White House, wearing dresses by Gucci, Narciso Rodriguez, Versace and others.

The former first lady makes a stylish exit in tall black boots. Rex Shutterstock

Obama at the inauguration. Rex Shutterstock

There’s no question her favorite shoe brand has been Jimmy Choo, and Obama remained loyal to the British brand, wearing it for both of her own inaugural balls.

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama in 2009 at the inauguration ball. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more of Michelle Obama’s standout style from the past eight years.