Michelle Obama Switches From Pumps to Boots for Inauguration Festivities

By / 52 mins ago
Michelle Obama Changes Shoes During Inauguration View Slideshow
The first couple on their last day at the White House.
Rex Shutterstock

Michelle Obama has made many powerful fashion statements during the past eight years, and the former first lady stepped out in style once again for her final day at the White House.

Obama wore a belted maroon print dress with black suede pumps to greet President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, the new first lady, at the White House on Inauguration Day. Obama added an elegant coat to the ensemble and changed into tall black boots before leaving the White House for the final time — and traveling to the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

Related
KellyAnne Conway's $3,600 Trump Inauguration Fashion Got Memed

Michelle Obama White House inauguration dayThe former first lady greets the new first couple at the White House. Rex Shutterstock

Obama has been pushing the fashion boundaries in the final stretch of her time in the White House, wearing dresses by Gucci, Narciso Rodriguez, Versace and others.

Michelle Obama Boots Inauguration DayThe former first lady makes a stylish exit in tall black boots. Rex Shutterstock
Michelle Obama Inauguration DayObama at the inauguration. Rex Shutterstock

There’s no question her favorite shoe brand has been Jimmy Choo, and Obama remained loyal to the British brand, wearing it for both of her own inaugural balls.

Michelle Obama Inauguration Day StyleFirst lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama in 2009 at the inauguration ball. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more of Michelle Obama’s standout style from the past eight years.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s