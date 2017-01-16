19 Times Michelle Obama Rocked a Casual Look

Michelle Obama is in her final days as first lady. She made her last talk-show appearance as first lady this week on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” With the upcoming inauguration and the end of President Barack Obama’s term, we are taking a look back at her shining style.
It’s no secret that Michelle is always glamorous with her gown choices. But even when she’s in casual attire, she still makes a statement.
The first lady is chic in black flats, paired with a gray sweater.
While Michelle is often seen in Jimmy Choo heels, she opts for a more everyday style in Fendi block sandals.
At a Halloween event in October, she looked effortlessly cool in Jimmy Choo boots.
For a closer look at her shining style, even in comfortable gear, click through the gallery.
