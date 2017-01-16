19 Times Michelle Obama Rocked a Casual Look

By / 1 min ago
Michelle Obama in the White House garden in October 2016.
Michelle Obama is in her final days as first lady. She made her last talk-show appearance as first lady this week on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” With the upcoming inauguration and the end of President Barack Obama’s term, we are taking a look back at her shining style.

It’s no secret that Michelle is always glamorous with her gown choices. But even when she’s in casual attire, she still makes a statement.

The first lady is chic in black flats, paired with a gray sweater.

Michelle Obama's Best Casual LooksFirst lady Michelle Obama at a Toys for Tots event in Washington, D.C., in December 2016. Rex Shutterstock.

While Michelle is often seen in Jimmy Choo heels, she opts for a more everyday style in Fendi block sandals.

Michelle Obama StyleWearing Fendi floral heels as she heads on vacation in August 2016. REX Shutterstock

At a Halloween event in October, she looked effortlessly cool in Jimmy Choo boots.

Michelle Obama Celebrity Shoes StyleOctober 2016: Michelle Obama in Jimmy Choo boots at the annual Halloween event at the White House. AP Images.

 

Michelle Obama Jimmy Choo flatsMichelle Obama wore Jimmy Choo flats to greet military servicemen. Rex Shuttestock

For a closer look at her shining style, even in comfortable gear, click through the gallery.

