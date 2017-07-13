Michelle Obama Sports a Fashion-Forward Look to Present at the ESPY Awards

Michelle Obama at the 2017 ESPYs on July 12. Instagram/The Shade Room

We haven’t seen much of Michelle Obama since she and former President Barack Obama left the White House in January.

But every time the former first lady has stepped out in public, she’s worn on-trend outfits. On a recent trip to Italy with friends, she was all about the slides trend. At her appearance at the 2017 ESPYs on Wednesday night, her look did not disappoint. She opted for an asymmetrical cut-out dress by Cushnie et Ochs and a pair of asymmetrical patent leather pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

We didn’t see Obama wear Gianvito Rossi much while in the White House — she most often opted for Jimmy Choo heels. But now that she’s a civilian, she’s clearly embracing fashion trends more and more.

#MichelleObama graces the stage with special Olympic athletes at the 2017 #espys 😍👏🏾 #BlackGirlMagic #MissYouSis 📸: Kevin Winter/@gettyimages A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Gianvito Rossi pump, $845; neimanmarcus.com

Obama was on hand at the ESPYs to honor the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Click through the gallery below to see more of Michelle Obama’s fashion through the years.

Want more?

Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi on Career Milestones & Meeting Michelle Obama

19 Times Michelle Obama Rocked a Casual Look

Malia Obama’s Favorite Footwear Brands