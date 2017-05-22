Michelle Obama Is Embracing This Major Shoe Trend On Her Trip to Italy

Michelle Obama (center) wore an off-the-shoulder white blouse and wide-leg pants while touring Siena, Italy with a group of friends on May 22. REX Shutterstock

Michelle Obama is embracing life outside the White House, especially when it comes to fashion.

The former first lady was spotted in Italy this weekend with former president Barack Obama. According to reports, Michelle went on a hike and saw sites in Montalcino, Italy with friends while Barack hit the golf course at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. Michelle was spotted wearing a pink and white striped one-shoulder top by Teija, white jeans and white double-strap white slides.

On Monday, the couple was spotted touring Siena, Italy. Michelle wore another top that showed off her shoulders — this time it was a white billowy version with ties. She wore it with wide-leg green pants and another pair of slides — see the theme here? She completed the look with glamorous $485 Morgenthal Frederics sunglasses.

Michelle and Barack Obama tour Siena, Italy. REX Shutterstock

Michelle and Barack Obama in Siena, Italy on May 22. REX Shutterstock

During their time in the White House, Michelle was most often seen in formal footwear such as Jimmy Choo pumps, so it’s no surprise that she’s loving the opportunity to try trendy shoe styles now that she’s a civilian.

On Thursday, the former president will visit Berlin to give a speech along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This is just one of the several trips the Obamas have taken since leaving the White House — they’ve also visited the British Virgin Islands and sailed on a yacht in the South Pacific.

With the warm weather just beginning, we’ll likely see Michelle Obama continuing to embrace the slide trend for months to come.

