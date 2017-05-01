Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet

View Slideshow Katy Perry wearing Maison Margiela. REX Shutterstock

Stars have started to arrive at the 2017 Met Gala, celebrating the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Co-chairs Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrived looking glitzy. Bündchen donned a shimmery silver Stella McCartney gown, and her NFL quarterback husband wore a velvet tuxedo jacket. Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams are serving as co-hosts. Williams arrived wearing a pair of Dr. Martens lace-ups to walk the red carpet with wife Helen Lasichanh.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, co-chairs of the 2017 Met Gala, arrive at the event. REX Shutterstock

Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2017 Met Gala in Stella McCartney. REX Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams wearing Dr. Martens on the Met Gala red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Perry’s look is certainly the most dramatic so far. She wore a Maison Margiela “Artisanal” red tulle dress complete with an embroidered coat, headpiece and red boots — all designed by John Galliano.

Katy Perry wearing Maison Margiela. REX Shutterstock

Models Joan Smalls, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo also arrived wearing an array of looks. Smalls matched her chain-trimmed dress with her sandals.

Joan Smalls on the Met Gala red carpet. REX Shutterstock

