Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet

Stars have started to arrive at the 2017 Met Gala, celebrating the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”
Co-chairs Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrived looking glitzy. Bündchen donned a shimmery silver Stella McCartney gown, and her NFL quarterback husband wore a velvet tuxedo jacket. Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams are serving as co-hosts. Williams arrived wearing a pair of Dr. Martens lace-ups to walk the red carpet with wife Helen Lasichanh.
Perry’s look is certainly the most dramatic so far. She wore a Maison Margiela “Artisanal” red tulle dress complete with an embroidered coat, headpiece and red boots — all designed by John Galliano.
Models Joan Smalls, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo also arrived wearing an array of looks. Smalls matched her chain-trimmed dress with her sandals.
