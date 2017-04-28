Men Who Didn’t Wear Classic Tux Looks to the Met Gala

View Slideshow will.i.am at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

We’ve highlighted the craziest shoes to hit the Met Gala red carpet, and now we’re taking a look at some of the most daring looks worn by men. While many gents in attendance favor classic tuxes and dress shoes, a handful have opted for nontraditional looks instead. Will we see bold menswear statements at this year’s Met Gala (on May 1 in New York City)? Only time will tell.

Topping our list is Marc Jacobs’ infamous look at the 2012 Met Gala. The fashion designer wore a see-through lace dress by Comme des Garçons (the label being honored at the Met Gala this year). “I just didn’t want to wear a tuxedo and be boring,” Jacobs said of his famous outfit, which he wore with crystal-buckled shoes.

Marc Jacobs in Comme des Garçons at the 2012 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

The following men’s looks were less daring, but bold nonetheless. Last year, Kanye West stepped out in a crystal-covered jacket by Balmain, which he matched to wife Kim Kardashian West’s metallic dress. He wore it with camel suede boots. Meanwhile, Zayn Malik wore a custom suit by Versace, fit with robotic metal-plated arms (talk about dressing to the technology theme).

In 2015, Justin Bieber attended the Met Gala with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, wearing one of his embroidered jackets. He balanced the outfit with simple black ankle boots. In 2013, Tyson Beckford wore a pink camo suit jacket (yes, pink camo) and somehow totally pulled it off. He topped it off with Christian Louboutin Rollerboy sneakers.

Tyson Beckford at the 2013 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

