These Are Ivanka Trump’s Met Gala Glamour Rules

Ivanka Trump has been a red carpet fixture at the Met Gala over the years.

Her style statements have been consistent since 2004: figure-flattering silhouettes from head to toe that highlighted her shoulders, legs and décolletage. For footwear, she has stepped out in strappy sandal styles or a simple open-toe heel profile — better to show off a pretty pedicure.

Ivanka Trump wears a nude satin dress with PVC sandals at the Met Gala in 2004. REX Shutterstock.

Last year she arrived in a striking red Ralph Lauren dress with her husband, Jared Kushner, at the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which launched the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” exhibition. Yes, handsome arm candy can complement an outfit, too.

Dramatic, splashy jewelry — especially chunky bracelets and sparkling earrings — are also not spared.

Ivanka Trump wears a black top with a green skirt with a high slit teamed with strappy black sandals at the Met Gala in 2013. REX Shutterstock.

Ivanka Trump wears an embroidered floor-length strapless green gown and poses with Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2014. REX Shutterstock.

The businesswoman has mingled with Blake Lively and Wendi Deng Murdoch, among many other famous faces at the annual star-studded soiree, including her father, President Donald Trump, who has also made appearances over the years with his wife, Melania.

Ivanka Trump wears a strapless blue dress with a dramatic white train at the Met Gala in 2015. REX Shutterstock.

Tonight, the Met Gala honors Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo with the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Live coverage of the red carpet begins on Vogue.com at 7 p.m. ET, and E! News will host a program at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s Met Gala style over the years.

