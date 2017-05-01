Take a Look at the Most Dramatic Dresses on the Met Gala Steps

View Slideshow Rihanna wearing Guo Pei on the Met Gala steps in 2015. REX Shutterstock.

Ascending the steps at the storied Met Gala has created some iconic moments over the years.

And with the edgy theme rolling out today at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” — the style parade will yield more spectacular fashion statements.

The celebrities who’ve mastered the art of the staircase pose have been able to highlight some of the dramatic details of their ensembles, especially long dress trains and billowing silhouettes. The Met Gala steps can also help showcase footwear for those who can deftly extend their legs.

Rihanna was the belle of the ball in 2015 when she climbed the stairs in a yellow Guo Pei coat dress that had an elaborate train.

But sometimes it is the statement-making detail that catches the eye, such as Christina Ricci’s colossal bow on the back of her Thakoon dress teamed with patent leather heels in 2012.

Beyoncé’s embellished see-through Givenchy dress in 2015 looked stunning against the saturated red steps, and the sheer fabric helped to showcase her nude heels.

Agyness Deyn wasn’t hard to miss when she let the fabric on her purple Kenzo dress flutter in the air on the steps in 2016; at the same gala Zoe Saldana cut a striking figure in an artsy and voluminous Dolce & Gabbana dress.

