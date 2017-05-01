Met Gala Fashion Duos: Famous Guests and Their Designer Dates

View Slideshow Blake Lively and Karl Lagerfeld at the 2010 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

When it comes time for the Met Gala red carpet, many stars leave their significant others at home.

Famous guests often opt to bring the designer who created their red-carpet look for the occasion, stepping out arm in arm as they arrive at the annual glitzy event. Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Zac Posen are three designers who are mainstays on the Met Gala red carpet. Jacobs has attended with Sofia Coppola, Jessica Lange and Kate Moss. Ford has stepped out with Rita Ora, Madonna and Natasha Richardson. And Posen has gone with Katie Holmes, Dita Von Teese, Uma Thurman and Christina Ricci.

Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs, 2013. REX Shutterstock

Uma Thurman and Zac Posen, 2013. REX Shutterstock

Tom Ford, Rita Ora (center) and Madonna, 2015. REX Shutterstock

Riccardo Tisci, Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney, Nicolas Ghesquière and many more have also hit the Met Gala red carpet as well.

Explore the gallery to see more guests and their designer dates through the years.

