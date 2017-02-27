Jimmy Kimmel Asked Meryl Streep If She Was Wearing Ivanka Trump at the Oscars

Meryl Streep wears a gown by Elie Saab at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

At the 89th Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel didn’t shy away from skewing the most powerful people in Hollywood — and Washington, D.C.

After Meryl Streep slammed Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel one the night before the Oscars after he made comments about her that he later rescinded, Kimmel aired the actress’ grievances by throwing another designer, and her father, into the mix: “Nice dress, is that an Ivanka?” Kimmel asked Streep while she sat silently during the ceremony.

Meryl Streep wears a gown by Elie Saab at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

For the occasion, a historic 20th nomination for Streep, the three-time Oscar winner opted for a couture gown by Elie Saab with peep-toe heels.

The outspoken critic of President Donald Trump had on nothing from his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump’s namesake brand. Kimmel joked that he hoped President Trump would fire off mean tweets his way.

Meanwhile, Streep is still steaming after her dispute over claims made by the Chanel creative director.

Meryl Streep wears a gown by Elie Saab at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

The “Florence Foster Jenkins” actress took issue with comments Lagerfeld made in an interview with WWD that was published Friday, in which he claimed she canceled an order for a couture gown from the brand that was already in the making after she was offered money to wear another brand to the Oscars. He later recoiled and expressed “regret” over his words.

Streep said she wasn’t satisfied.

“In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication,” Streep said in a statement.

“That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting,” Streep’s statement concluded.

Streep’s reference to Lagerfeld’s statement highlighted a note expressing his “regret” for the comments and misunderstanding, which was sent to WWD and Streep’s team.

“Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards,” Lagerfeld wrote. “After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”

WWD addressed Streep’s concerns, writing, “WWD spoke to Lagerfeld backstage before his Fendi show on Thursday, and tried unsuccessfully to reach representatives of Streep for comment.”

Want More?

The Best Christian Louboutin Shoes on the Oscars Red Carpet

The 18 Best-Dressed Stars on the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

What the Blue Ribbon 2017 Oscars Accessory Really Means

Naomie Harris Got Her Asymmetrical Crystal-Strap Sandals Fresh Off the Runway

Halle Berry Has a Very Sensible Tip for Rocking Heels at the Oscars

‘Hidden Figures’ Cast Suffered in ‘Constricting’ Underwear and Tights