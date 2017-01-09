5 Times Meryl Streep Made a Statement With Her Shoes

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. Demille Award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Rex Shutterstock.

Meryl Streep was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Golden Globes Awards Sunday evening, and the actress used her moment in the spotlight to give a powerful and politically charged speech. She started by acknowledging the organization behind the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said: You and all of us in this room really belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press,” Streep said from the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

At the ceremony, Streep shined in a black dress with colorful jeweled embellishments. While the star tends to opt for classic shoe silhouettes, such as pumps and wedges, she likes to make a greater shoe statement on some occasions.

At the New York City premiere of “Florence Foster Jenkins” in August, Streep donned sparkly silver pumps.

Meryl Streep at the “Florence Foster Jenkins” premiere in New York City. Rex Shutterstock.

At another event for the film that month, she was bold in red pointed-toe pumps.

Meryl Streep and Simon Helberg at an event in New York City for “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Rex Shutterstock.

At the film’s London premiere last April, Streep paired her jumpsuit with black ankle boots — a departure from her go-to pumps.

Meryl Streep at the London premiere of “Florence Foster Jenkins” in April 2016. Rex Shutterstock.

In 2015, while Streep was promoting “Ricki and the Flash,” her black and white pumps added a pop to the ensemble.

Meryl Streep at the “Ricki and the Flash” film premiere in New York City in August 2015. Rex Shutterstock.

At an earlier event for “Ricki and the Flash,” she dressed up her outfit with snakeskin shoes.

Meryl Streep at a New York photo call in August 2015 for “Ricki and the Flash.” Rex Shutterstock.

Streep closed her 2017 Golden Globes speech by saying, “As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia [Carrie Fisher], said to me once: ‘Take your broken heart, make it into art,’ ” she said.

