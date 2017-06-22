A Look Back at the Amazing Designer Shoes Meryl Streep Wore in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Meryl Streep (left) and Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada." REX Shutterstock.

It’s June 22, otherwise known as Meryl Streep’s birthday.

Somewhat of a national holiday for “Streepers,” the legendary actress turns 68 today. Streep has been in countless films through the years and has received a staggering 20 Academy Award nominations and 30 Golden Globe nominations. In 2007, she took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical for her role as Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The film is certainly iconic, especially for fashion fans. Gaining Streep an even wider audience, the 2006 film, based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, will always be remembered for it’s fabulous fashion. So Footwear News is taking a look back at some of the incredible shoes Streep wore in the film.

Here, in a scene where Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy, is interviewing with Miranda, Streep is wearing a pair of red suede Azzedine Alaïa heels with her plum dress. The look was completed with a pair of sophisticated sheer black tights and a cool statement turquoise ring.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada.” REX Shutterstock.

In a another scene where the editor-in-chief is walking into the office, Streep dons a pair of black suede Christian Louboutin boots, as well as a Camilleri dyed fox coat and a Gucci purse.

Meryl Streep in a pair of Christian Louboutin boots. REX Shutterstock.

Below, Streep wears a pair of Hermès peep-toe pumps as her character is exiting the building and making a very important call.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in a pair of Hermès black suede pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more shoe moments from the movie.

