‘Crying’ Michael Jordan, Shaq, James Bond & More Male Romper Memes

Romhim's rompers for men. Courtesy of Romphim.

Snarky and style-savvy netizens have been chiming in on rompers for men — some with praise for the silhouette and some who say otherwise.

RompHim is a brand that aims to make the look “the start of a fashion revolution” after it launched a Kickstarter campaign last month to fund its production.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 #malerompers #imdone #playtimeover A post shared by COLDEST NAME IN THE GAME BITCH (@pearl_tongue) on May 17, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Memes have inundated social media networks after the label’s Instagram photos went viral — showing bros partying at Coachella in style. The throwback look might be lost on some members of the iPhone generation, but leave it to the Interwebs to enrich young minds.

“Call it a romper, Romphim, romper for men, RompHer, we don’t care. We just dig the style. And it looks like James Bond agreed,” the brand captioned an image of Sean Connery as James Bond in 1964’s “Goldfinger.” In-character as the longtime style icon, Connery teamed an icy blue one-piece costume with matching light blue slippers for a poolside scene.

THESE. GUYS. ROMP. @nbaontnt We think they wore it better #RompSquad #RompHim #RompOn A post shared by Original RompHim™ (@originalromphim) on May 18, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

The brand also shared a picture on its Instagram page that included the faces of TNT basketball commentators Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal Photoshopped on the bodies of models featured in its romper campaign images.

Bravo TV personality Andy Cohen said he was ahead of the social media trend two years ago in his own romper. “I rocked the romper in 2015 and I’ll keep doing it!” he captioned a photo of himself.

Already a meme, the “crying Michael Jordan” face was superimposed in one of RompHim’s lifestyle branding pictorials by an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, “Zoolander” fashion villain Mugatu, played by Will Ferrell, declares male rompers are “so hot right now” in an edited photo still from the movie.

😂😂 I don't understand why men are all upset about #rompers, they were fly in the 70's! Lol #IJS 🤷🏽‍♀️#mensfashion #70sfashion #malerompers #trends #vintage A post shared by Rolanda Michelle (@rolandamichelle_) on May 19, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

Those Rompers are so hot right now! Rompers. #MaleRompers #MyDickWouldFallOutTheBottom #JustKiddingItsTiny #RompersAreSoHotRightNow #Rompers #Funny #Fashion #WhosFashion A post shared by Living Life on the Dark Side. (@mr_lasvegas_2a) on May 18, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

