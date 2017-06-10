From the Archives: Melania Trump’s Young Style Statements to First Lady Fashion

View Slideshow Melania Trump through the years. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump first made her name as a model — so it’s unsurprising that the fashionable woman is en route to becoming a style icon only a few months into her husband’s presidential tenure.

The first lady has been a front-row fixture at fashion shows for the better part of a decade, as well as a regular attendee at celebrity filled events, often alongside President Donald Trump.

In the early 2000s, Melania, known now for her chestnut locks, opted for a chocolate brown hair color, which she warmed up on the rep carpet with soft makeup and pale dresses. The model added some glam to her looks with shiny dangly earrings and strappy metallic sandals.

Melania Trump attends the Manolo Blahnik <em>Vogue</em> event at New York’s Phillips de Pury & Co. in September 2003.

When attending fashion shows, Melania opted for trendy looks, testing out 2000s styles such as oversized belts and flare jeans. Colorwise, she wasn’t afraid to mix things up, opting for everything from hot pink to head-to-toe black.

Melania Trump wore a pink sheer tank top and jeans as she sat front-row at the spring 2005 Marc Jacobs show in New York. Steve Eichner/WWD

Later in the decade, Melania began to choose more businesslike pieces, opting for sleek, dark-colored dresses, which she paired with pointy-toed pumps and loose waves for more casual events. On the red carpet, Melania dared to experiment more, wearing satin-colored dresses in everything from teal to purple to bright pink.

Melania and Donald Trump attend a party to celebrate the book “Threshold Resistance” by A. Alfred Taubman at the Four Seasons in New York in 2007. Steve Eichner/WWD

As the new decade dawned, Melania stepped away from the bright colors, selecting conservative black or white attire. Shoewise, Christian Louboutin stilettos emerged as Melania’s style of choice — and her love affair with the designer’s heels has continued through today.

Melania Trump wears all black at the Marchesa NFL T­-Shirt Launch in 2012. Kyle Ericksen/WWD

As her husband assumed the presidency in 2017, Melania went back to the lighter colors she’d worn in the early 2000s, choosing cream and gold hues for inaugural balls. The 47-year-old has stepped out in a range of colors since becoming first lady, but she continues to favor pale shades for many events.

Melania wears a white gown at the Liberty Ball Jan. 20.

