Melania Trump Nods Solar Eclipse With This Blinding-Yellow Dress

By / 36 mins ago
Melania Trump arrives at the White House in a yellow Delpozo dress.
Rex Shutterstock

With everyone talking about the solar eclipse — happening today — Melania Trump made a subtle tribute to the rare phenomenon with an extraordinary sight of her own.

The first lady arrived at the White House on Sunday, after a vacation with President Donald Trump and their son Barron, wearing a midi dress by Delpozo that featured bright-yellow hues — the kind to stare at without going blind.

melania trump, barron trump, donald trump, dress, manolo blahnik bb pumps, gucci kanye loafers Melania Trump wears a dress by Delpozo with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. REX Shutterstock

Not quite a sunburst, the print incorporates an daffodillike design at the hems but conjures up imagery of the sun, noted CNN. The dress retails for $2,300 but was sold out after going on sale for $782 on modaoperandi.com.

The former model completed the chic look with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps in taupe. Blahnik has said his BB pump, designed in 2008, is a “good shoe for every occasion.” And the stiletto-loving first lady put his words into action.

melania trump, barron trump, donald trump, dress, manolo blahnik bb pumps Detail of Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. REX Shutterstock

The shoes feature a pointed-toe profile on a sexy 4-inch stiletto heel. They’re available in several styles for $595 on neimanmarcus.com.

Following alongside his mother, the president’s 11-year-old son — whose age is hard to believe given his height nearly matches that of his 6-foot-2 father — stepped out in Gucci loafers.

melania trump, barron trump, donald trump, dress, manolo blahnik bb pumps, gucci kanye loafers Melania Trump wears a Delpozo dress with Manolo Blahnik pumps, and son Barron wears Gucci loafers. REX Shutterstock

Gucci’s Kanye shoes incorporate the brand’s signature horsebit ornament and striped bridge on a suede loafer set on a rubber sole. They’re available for $480 on nordstrom.com.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump made her return to the White House with her children. The special assistant to the president had on an off-the-shoulder white Formation dress with her eponymous shoe brand — complementing her summer dress with Vance jeweled sandals.

barron trump, gucci, loafers, kanye Barron Trump’s Gucci Kanye loafers; $480; nordstrom.com. REX Shutterstock

The shoes feature crystal embellishment around the vamp, an adjustable buckle closure at the ankle, a thong-toe and 1-inch stacked heel. They’re currently sold out on bloomingdales.com.

ivanka trump, sandals, shoes Ivanka Trump wears her namesake Vance jeweled sandals. REX Shutterstock

